Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $71.09.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

