Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $505.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.50. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

