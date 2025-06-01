Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SYK opened at $382.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.77 and its 200-day moving average is $376.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

