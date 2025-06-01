Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689.10. This trade represents a 91.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,884 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

