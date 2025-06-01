Addenda Capital Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

