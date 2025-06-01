Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TAP

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.