Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 374,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.71 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.52.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

