abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,128,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

