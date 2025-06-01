Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 207 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 4.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.01.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.