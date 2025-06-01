Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 207 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 4.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

