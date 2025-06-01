Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $382.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.14. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

