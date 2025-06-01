AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AbbVie by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

