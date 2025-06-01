876 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,410,000 after acquiring an additional 835,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,536,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 999,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB opened at $33.40 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

