62,475 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 62,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Popular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Popular by 1,719.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 0.0%

BPOP stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $106.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

