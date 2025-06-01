5,000 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,487,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
