5,000 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,487,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.