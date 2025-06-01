2,713 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,579,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,417,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4%
SPLV opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
