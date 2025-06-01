18,803 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE FSK opened at $21.20 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

