180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $80.32 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

