180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 338 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average is $285.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 86.86%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

