15,573 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -132.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Five9’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

