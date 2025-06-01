1,104 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $244.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,961 shares of company stock worth $1,585,297. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

