Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,692,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,996,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $143.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

