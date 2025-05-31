Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $265.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.06 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.