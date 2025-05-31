Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $321,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $246.86.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

