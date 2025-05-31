Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.