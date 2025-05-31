Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

WINA opened at $420.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $434.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.41.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

