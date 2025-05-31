Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires 8,495 Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,835,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

FLBR stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

