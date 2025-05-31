Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 24,118 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,038,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 553,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 157,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

SPXC opened at $152.20 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

