Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 23,895 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of INTC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

