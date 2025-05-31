Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 37,282 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

