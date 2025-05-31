Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 353,172 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $34,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This trade represents a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

