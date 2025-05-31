Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 314,506 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,443,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,506 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,366,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after acquiring an additional 564,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after acquiring an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:S opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $394,675.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,581.50. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

