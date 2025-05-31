Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 159,242 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,242 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $30,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,487,000 after buying an additional 478,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after buying an additional 229,820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

