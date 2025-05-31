Wellington Management Group LLP Has $38.79 Million Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 1,067.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.37% of Coastal Financial worth $38,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,266.28. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $87.82 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

