Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 97,308 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,385 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,621,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,320,000 after purchasing an additional 363,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 330,553 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,578,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRE opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.78. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

