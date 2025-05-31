Weinberger Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

