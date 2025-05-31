Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 768 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

