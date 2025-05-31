Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

