Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 237,122 shares.The stock last traded at $1.45 and had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waterdrop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Waterdrop Stock Down 0.3%

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 369,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth about $6,760,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

