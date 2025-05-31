Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Fluor, and CEMEX are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares in companies that collect, transport, treat, recycle and dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. Because waste services are needed regardless of economic conditions, these stocks typically exhibit relatively stable cash flows and defensive characteristics. Their performance is also influenced by environmental regulations, sustainability trends and investment in recycling and resource-recovery technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 12,816,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $314.81. 731,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $276.95. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $316.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.67. 912,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $239.32.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 3,998,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,156. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,657,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

