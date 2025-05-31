Vu Tran Buys 60,000 Shares of Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Vu Tran acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,700.00 ($26,903.23).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

About Peoplein

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

