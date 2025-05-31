Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 30,351 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.87 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.