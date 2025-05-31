Vident Advisory LLC Invests $90,000 in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.46%.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of Ellington Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,140. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

