Vident Advisory LLC Invests $204,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $13,340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3,698.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,105.50 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,745.70.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

