Vident Advisory LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cosan by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

CSAN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

