Vident Advisory LLC Has $41,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,032,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,807 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 382,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Activity

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $43,114.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,481.25. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,811 shares of company stock worth $155,494. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

