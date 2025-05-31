Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $140.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.61. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

