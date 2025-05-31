Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 534,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 852,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Biogen Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $131.11 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

