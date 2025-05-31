Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,283 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,648 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $8,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.03 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

