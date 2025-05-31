Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,415 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 554.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $278.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

