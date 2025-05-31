Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 503.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

